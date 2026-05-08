“The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Part I)

Note: This is the first of a two-part interview.

In the three decades after World War II, the Great Lakes overtook Europe as the epicenter of global economic strength. The region was the beating heart of the world economy, and no ship represented this dominance better than the Edmund Fitzgerald – the biggest, most profitable ship on the Lakes. But on November 10, 1975, the ship was hit broadside on Lake Superior by the “storm of the century.” When she sank, all 29 men onboard died, leaving the tragedy shrouded in mystery for a half century.

In The Gales of November: The Untold Story of the Edmund Fitzgerald, decorated journalist John U. Bacon gives the definitive account of the disaster, drawing from more than 100 interviews with the families, friends, and former crewmates of those lost.

John U. Bacon has written fourteen books on sports, business, health, and history, including eight National Bestsellers, like The Great Halifax Explosion and Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America's Worst High School Hockey Team.