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How Americans see China now

NPR | By Frank Langfitt
Published May 12, 2026 at 3:18 PM MDT

As President Trump heads to China this week, a new NPR-Chicago Council-Ipsos poll finds most Americans think U.S. tariffs have hurt both economies, and that the Iran war is bad for America.

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All Things Considered
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt

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