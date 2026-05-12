Israel to hold military tribunal for Palestinians accused in 2023 Hamas-led attacks
Israel is planning a military tribunal to prosecute several hundred Palestinians accused of perpetrating the Hamas-led attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Israel is planning a military tribunal to prosecute several hundred Palestinians accused of perpetrating the Hamas-led attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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