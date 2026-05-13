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Every World Cup puts a new spin on the soccer ball

NPR | By Freddy Monares
Published May 13, 2026 at 2:27 PM MDT

Every World Cup, there's a new soccer ball. Sometimes the ball is panned. Sometimes people like it. Why do they keep changing it up? And what's notable about the ball in 2026?

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All Things Considered
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio. He previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, covered the 2017 Legislature for UM Legislative News Service and interned with the station as a student. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Journalism in 2017.

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