May 28: Another Round at Boise Brewing

You are invited to join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing!

What's on Tap: Boise State Public Radio’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter Murphy Woodhouse will be the featured speaker at the next edition of Another Round, hosted again by our friends at Boise Brewing from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Murphy will be discussing the well underway 2026 wildfire season.

As a former member of a federal Type 1 handcrew, Murphy brings a great deal of personal experience to his in-depth fire reporting. He recently spoke with the inaugural chief of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, and last year extensively covered the growing homeowners' insurance crisis and efforts to rekindle Indigenous cultural burning traditions, among many other wildfire-related topics. Come with your questions (and concerns!) and be part of this lively conversation!

Plus - With a donation of any amount, you can take home our signature stainless steel tumbler and your first beverage is FREE, courtesy of Boise Brewing.

When: Thursday, May 28, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Boise Brewing - Taproom

521 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702

Check out some of Murphy's reporting here:

