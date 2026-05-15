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How the relationship between the U.S. and China has changed under Trump

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Chinese scholar Da Wei about the history of the U.S.-China relationship and how it has changed under President Trump.

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

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