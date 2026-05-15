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Multigenerational households are becoming more common in the U.S.

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

Children, parents and grandparents all living together are becoming more common in the U.S. Multigenerational households also cause houses themselves to change.

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Stephan Bisaha
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