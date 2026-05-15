Multigenerational households are becoming more common in the U.S.
Children, parents and grandparents all living together are becoming more common in the U.S. Multigenerational households also cause houses themselves to change.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Children, parents and grandparents all living together are becoming more common in the U.S. Multigenerational households also cause houses themselves to change.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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