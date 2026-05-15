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Son reflects with his mother about growing up with autism

NPR | By Esther Honig,
Alan Jinich
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

Jhovana Figueroa was diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler. For StoryCorps, Figueroa and his mom talk about his childhood and their hopes for the future.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Esther Honig
Alan Jinich

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