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Why Derby winners like Golden Tempo skip out on chance to win the Triple Crown

NPR | By A Martínez
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:41 AM MDT

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is skipping the Preakness Stakes. We hear why more Derby winners are forgoing a chance at the Triple Crown.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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