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President Trump drops lawsuit against IRS

NPR | By Carrie Johnson
Published May 18, 2026 at 2:10 PM MDT

President Trump is walking away from a $10 billion case he filed against the IRS. But the resolution of the case is prompting House Democrats and ethics officials to cry foul.

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All Things Considered
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson

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