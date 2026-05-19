How the Ebola outbreak of 2014 was brought under control
Bringing the Ebola outbreak under control in 2014 was largely due to the extensive involvement from the U.S., through USAID, the White House, the CDC, and the military.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Bringing the Ebola outbreak under control in 2014 was largely due to the extensive involvement from the U.S., through USAID, the White House, the CDC, and the military.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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