With beef prices near record highs, some consumers go for bulk savings
With grocery store beef prices hovering around record highs, more consumers are choosing to buy a whole or half animal carcass for the bulk savings.
Copyright 2026 NPR
With grocery store beef prices hovering around record highs, more consumers are choosing to buy a whole or half animal carcass for the bulk savings.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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