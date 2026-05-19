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World Cup bike lane sparks fury from Mexico City sex workers

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published May 19, 2026 at 2:17 PM MDT

A new World Cup bike lane in Mexico City is sparking outrage among sex workers, who say it's pushing them off the streets and threatening their livelihoods.

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Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

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