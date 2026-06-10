At Malawi's Dzaleka Refugee Camp, yoga is a tool for healing
At the Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi, yoga has become a popular activity for the people living there. We meet the two people who brought the practice to the camp.
Copyright 2026 NPR
At the Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi, yoga has become a popular activity for the people living there. We meet the two people who brought the practice to the camp.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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