June 16: America in Pursuit - Boise State Public Radio hosts Ximena Bustillo

Idaho sits at a crossroads of the West, shaped by generations of indigenous communities, immigrant labor, ranching and agricultural traditions, and a strong spirit of independence. From Chinese miners and European settlers to Latin American farmworkers, these histories continue to influence the state’s culture today alongside growing industries like technology and tourism. Together, these threads create a complex modern Idaho marked by both deep community ties and cultural division.

You are invited to join us for a community conversation about the history of immigration in the Gem State and how it is reflected in the modern cultural and economic landscape of Idaho. As part of a special series from NPR - America in Pursuit , Boise State Public Radio is pleased to host NPR’s Ximena Bustillo, who will lead a conversation with local leaders whose work informs these sectors. We welcome Rick Naerebout, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Dairymen’s Association and Chandra Upreti, Director of U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants in Twin Falls.

Registration is FREE here.

When: Tuesday, June 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Community Library

415 Spruce Avenue North

Ketchum, ID 83340

Meet our panelists:

Ximena Bustillo

Ximena Bustillo - moderator

Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform correspondent at NPR covering politics and policy in Washington related to DHS and immigration.

LAURA ERICKSON Rick Naerebout

Rick Naerebout - CEO of Idaho Dairymen's Association

Rick joined the Idaho Dairymen’s Association in 2002 and has since been working to advance the organization’s environmental, legal, and legislative priorities.

As Chief Executive Officer, he leads IDA’s efforts to represent and advocate for Idaho’s 350 dairy farms, ensuring the industry’s continued growth and sustainability through strategic policy engagement and stewardship initiatives.

Chandra Upreti

Chandra Upreti - Field Director of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants in Twin Falls

Chandra Upreti is a dedicated advocate for refugee rights and resettlement. Born in Bhutan, he experienced displacement at a very young age, fleeing to Nepal as a refugee. After spending 17 years in Refugee Camps, Chandra was eventually resettled in Twin Falls, where he found a new home and purpose.

With over a decade of experience in refugee resettlement, Chandra has held various leadership roles in refugee resettlement, including as the current field director at the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) in Twin Falls.

We're proud to acknowledge our community partners: Idaho Commission on the Arts, sponsor of the Idaho Cowgirl Congress and Voces Internship Idaho.