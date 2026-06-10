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Bill Gates tells House probe that he was not aware of Epstein's crimes

NPR | By Ava Berger
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:10 PM MDT

Bill Gates was on Capitol Hill to answer questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Gates told lawmakers he was not aware of Epstein's crimes.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Ava Berger

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