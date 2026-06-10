Bill Gates tells House probe that he was not aware of Epstein's crimes
Bill Gates was on Capitol Hill to answer questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Gates told lawmakers he was not aware of Epstein's crimes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Bill Gates was on Capitol Hill to answer questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Gates told lawmakers he was not aware of Epstein's crimes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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