DOJ blocked in CA from getting trans medical files
The Trump administration has been trying to get medical records of trans youth from hospitals for months. A federal judge in California just issued a temporary restraining order.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Trump administration has been trying to get medical records of trans youth from hospitals for months. A federal judge in California just issued a temporary restraining order.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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