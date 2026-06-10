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DOJ blocked in CA from getting trans medical files

NPR | By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published June 10, 2026 at 2:45 PM MDT

The Trump administration has been trying to get medical records of trans youth from hospitals for months. A federal judge in California just issued a temporary restraining order.

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All Things Considered
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin

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