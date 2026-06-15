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Crude oil is cheaper as markets embrace news of a U.S.-Iran deal

NPR | By Camila Domonoske
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:41 PM MDT

Crude oil prices are falling as oil markets react to President Trump saying the U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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All Things Considered
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske

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