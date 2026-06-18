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New Edith Wharton story juxtaposes the horrible with the mundane

NPR | By Sarah Handel,
Elena BurnettAilsa Chang
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:59 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Andrew Gulli, managing editor of The Strand Magazine, about publishing a new short story from Edith Wharton and its resonance today.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Elena Burnett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang

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