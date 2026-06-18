Joining festivities across the world, Boise set to celebrate World Refugee Day Saturday

Cities across the world – and Idaho – are celebrating World Refugee Day this weekend. For one former refugee, the June 20 celebration is about more than sharing food and fun.

Born in Afghanistan, Wahida Ivey came to the U.S. as a refugee 40 years ago. Speaking after a storytelling event organized by the Idaho Office of Refugees in Boise on Wednesday, she said her favorite aspects of World Refugee day are the performances and meeting people from many different backgrounds.

“Different stories, different culture, different food, when you blend all that in, it becomes so educational,” she said. “I learn maybe something that I never knew about the history or culture.”

“It is a celebration of remembering, for all of us from different countries, where we have come from and what it is like to start a new life here in the United States,” Ivey added. “And [on] how to move on with our life here and appreciate the freedom that we have.”

Ivey served as an interpreter and cultural advisor in the U.S. military in Afghanistan. She is a former refugee, but said that’s just one aspect of her story.

“For me, that's also important to know and accept: that I'm also a citizen of this country now. And, you know, [to] be part of America and be American [and] proud to be American.”

She said she’s grateful Boise has been so welcoming to refugees .

“Of course, it has its challenges, but there's so many people that supported us as refugees, there were so many people that inspired us to become who we are today,” she said.

Twin Falls is hosting a gala for World Refugee Day Friday. Boise and Pocatello will celebrate with events on Saturday featuring live music, dances, vendors, artisan goods, food and community organizations. Find more information here .

The number of refugees accepted into Idaho has fluctuated over the years.