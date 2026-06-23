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Severe weather tears through the Midwest, leaving at least 3 people dead

NPR | By Abigail Bottar
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:38 AM MDT

Thunderstorms and tornadoes have hit several communities over the past few days. The Midwest has seen a significant increase in the number of tornadoes.

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