Lawyer defends client accused of vandalism on reflecting pool

President Trump has claimed without evidence that problems at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool were caused by vandalism. The pool has been plagued by problems after it awarded a no-bid contract to a firm connected to a Trump donor to do repairs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Joshua Kolb, senior counsel and manager of rapid legal response at Democracy Defenders Fund. Kolb is part of a team representing a man who was accused of vandalism after touching the pool.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR