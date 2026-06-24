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Nigerian filmmakers are taking their movies straight to YouTube

WBUR
Published June 24, 2026 at 9:50 AM MDT

In Nigeria, a film revolution is unfolding — not in cinemas, but on YouTube.

NPR’s Jewel Bright reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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