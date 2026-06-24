Nigerian filmmakers are taking their movies straight to YouTube
In Nigeria, a film revolution is unfolding — not in cinemas, but on YouTube.
NPR’s Jewel Bright reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
In Nigeria, a film revolution is unfolding — not in cinemas, but on YouTube.
NPR’s Jewel Bright reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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