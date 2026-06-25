A state of emergency is declared in Venezuela as quakes' death toll is expected to rise
Venezuela is reeling after twin record-breaking earthquakes kill hundreds and flatten buildings, with the death toll expected to rise.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Venezuela is reeling after twin record-breaking earthquakes kill hundreds and flatten buildings, with the death toll expected to rise.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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