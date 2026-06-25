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A state of emergency is declared in Venezuela as quakes' death toll is expected to rise

NPR | By Manuel Rueda
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:25 PM MDT

Venezuela is reeling after twin record-breaking earthquakes kill hundreds and flatten buildings, with the death toll expected to rise.

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All Things Considered
Manuel Rueda
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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