World Cup watch party raises money for the Idaho Foodbank

The Idaho Foodbank and Athletic Club Boise have partnered up to host watch parties for the World Cup.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesdaynight to watch the Mexico vs. Czechia match-up at the Boise Athletic Club Stadium. High energy filled the stadium.

“The idea for using sports as something bigger than just kicking goals and winning games, but it’s building community,” said Jeff Matsushita, the director of community enrichment for Athletic Club Boise.

He said this series of gatherings are an opportunity for people to come together and donate food while watching the world’s best soccer.

“The idea of community is being together, and the soccer community does that so well,” said Matsushita.

Steffi Puerto / Boise State Public Radio Fans gathered around the Mexican flag

MaKeynna DeFosses drove down from Eagle. She said she was excited to watch the game and enjoy the community atmosphere.

“We do have a huge Mexican community here in Idaho, and I work as an accountant. We’ve got so many Mexican business owners here and they’re just a huge part of the community.," DeFosses. "So I feel an affinity towards Mexico."

Yessy Morales came alongside her best friend, Anayeli Juarez and her cousin Rosy Botello from Caldwell. Morales described the energy at the stadium as electric.

“I am just so excited to be here. I'm having a great time. It feels like I am with my family,” said Morales.

Mexico knocked Czechia out of the tournament, winning three to zero.

There are still two more watch parties people can attend. People who bring non-perishable food will receive a 10% discount at the AC Boise merchandise store. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Foodbank.

“It was such a fun experience being out there with the whole crowd, and all celebrating together made it so much better, versus just watching it at home,” said Juarez.