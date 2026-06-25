A top general is expected to retire soon, joining a number of Pentagon shakeups
The news that a top general is expected to retire shortly is part of an ongoing pattern of shake-ups and abrupt departures at the Pentagon.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The news that a top general is expected to retire shortly is part of an ongoing pattern of shake-ups and abrupt departures at the Pentagon.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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