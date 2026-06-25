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A top general is expected to retire soon, joining a number of Pentagon shakeups

NPR | By Quil Lawrence,
A Martínez
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

The news that a top general is expected to retire shortly is part of an ongoing pattern of shake-ups and abrupt departures at the Pentagon.

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Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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