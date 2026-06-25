Political strategist on the growing tensions between Trump and Senate Republicans
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political strategist Alex Conant about President Trump's tense meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political strategist Alex Conant about President Trump's tense meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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