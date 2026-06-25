Trump works to woo farmers in aftermath of Iran war
President Trump's proposal to have Iran use their unfrozen funds to buy American agriculture products says a lot about where he's worried about lost political support.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump's proposal to have Iran use their unfrozen funds to buy American agriculture products says a lot about where he's worried about lost political support.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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