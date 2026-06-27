Examining Trump's interest in the SAVE America Act
President Trump has an interest in a piece of voting legislation, called the SAVE America Act, that is not shared by all of his Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump has an interest in a piece of voting legislation, called the SAVE America Act, that is not shared by all of his Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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