Government launches Trump Accounts, offering $1,000 to eligible babies
The federal government has launched new tax-advantaged investment accounts called Trump Accounts, offering $1,000 of seed money for eligible newborns.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The federal government has launched new tax-advantaged investment accounts called Trump Accounts, offering $1,000 of seed money for eligible newborns.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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