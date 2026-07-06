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Government launches Trump Accounts, offering $1,000 to eligible babies

NPR | By Hosts
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:18 AM MDT

The federal government has launched new tax-advantaged investment accounts called Trump Accounts, offering $1,000 of seed money for eligible newborns.

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