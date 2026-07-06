How Trump marked the 250th anniversary of independence
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, about President Trump's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, about President Trump's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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