Restrictions could be lifted on peptides loved by wellness influencers
Unproven peptides touting wellness have been relegated to a gray market because of Biden-era restrictions. Under the Trump administration, that could change.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Unproven peptides touting wellness have been relegated to a gray market because of Biden-era restrictions. Under the Trump administration, that could change.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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