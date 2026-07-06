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Restrictions could be lifted on peptides loved by wellness influencers

NPR | By Will Stone
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:15 AM MDT

Unproven peptides touting wellness have been relegated to a gray market because of Biden-era restrictions. Under the Trump administration, that could change.

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