Sen. Jeanne Shaheen talks about Trump at NATO and the renewed strikes against Iran
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen about President Trump at the NATO summit and more strikes in the war with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen about President Trump at the NATO summit and more strikes in the war with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.