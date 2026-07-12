Retired judges go on road trip to create awareness about the politicization of courts
A group of state and federal judges are touring three states, going to courthouses and diners to talk to Americans about the rule of law.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A group of state and federal judges are touring three states, going to courthouses and diners to talk to Americans about the rule of law.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.