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Retired judges go on road trip to create awareness about the politicization of courts

NPR | By Sarah Donaldson
Published July 12, 2026 at 5:57 AM MDT

A group of state and federal judges are touring three states, going to courthouses and diners to talk to Americans about the rule of law.

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Sarah Donaldson

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