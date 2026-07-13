A recap of the Wimbledon finals and what to expect at the US Open
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Scooby Axson of USA Today Sports about this year's men's and women's finals at Wimbledon and a look ahead to the US Open.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Scooby Axson of USA Today Sports about this year's men's and women's finals at Wimbledon and a look ahead to the US Open.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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