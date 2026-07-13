© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Checking in from a World Cup RV tour across America

NPR | By Jason Fuller,
Ailsa ChangJanaya Williams
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:51 PM MDT

The World Cup is down to its final four teams. CBS Sports' Nico Cantor checks in from his cross-country RV tour to break down the biggest storylines and what's next.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Janaya Williams

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate