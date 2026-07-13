Checking in from a World Cup RV tour across America
The World Cup is down to its final four teams. CBS Sports' Nico Cantor checks in from his cross-country RV tour to break down the biggest storylines and what's next.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The World Cup is down to its final four teams. CBS Sports' Nico Cantor checks in from his cross-country RV tour to break down the biggest storylines and what's next.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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