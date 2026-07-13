Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on her bid to replace Platner in Senate race
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows about her run to replace Graham Platner in the Maine Senate race.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows about her run to replace Graham Platner in the Maine Senate race.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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