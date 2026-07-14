California Attorney General talks about lawsuit to stop Paramount-Warner Bros merger
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with California Attorney General Rob Bonta about the lawsuit filed to stop the merger of Paramount and Warner Brothers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with California Attorney General Rob Bonta about the lawsuit filed to stop the merger of Paramount and Warner Brothers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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