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California Attorney General talks about lawsuit to stop Paramount-Warner Bros merger

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published July 14, 2026 at 3:01 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with California Attorney General Rob Bonta about the lawsuit filed to stop the merger of Paramount and Warner Brothers.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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