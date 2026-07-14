Maine Sen. Angus King talks about fatal shooting of a man by federal agents
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, reacts to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Colombian man by federal law enforcement in Biddeford, Maine, Monday morning.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, reacts to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Colombian man by federal law enforcement in Biddeford, Maine, Monday morning.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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