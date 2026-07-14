What is an aortic dissection?
NPR's A Martinez speaks with American Heart Association's volunteer president Dr. Manesh Patel about aortic dissection, the preliminary finding of what led to Sen. Lindsey Graham's death.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with American Heart Association's volunteer president Dr. Manesh Patel about aortic dissection, the preliminary finding of what led to Sen. Lindsey Graham's death.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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