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What is an aortic dissection?

NPR | By A Martínez
Published July 14, 2026 at 3:02 AM MDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with American Heart Association's volunteer president Dr. Manesh Patel about aortic dissection, the preliminary finding of what led to Sen. Lindsey Graham's death.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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