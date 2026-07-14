Why explorations of nonmonogamy dominate 'Sex Diaries' columnist's new book
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author and New York Magazine writer Alyssa Shelasky about her new book based on her eponymous "Sex Diaries" column.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author and New York Magazine writer Alyssa Shelasky about her new book based on her eponymous "Sex Diaries" column.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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