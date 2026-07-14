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Why explorations of nonmonogamy dominate 'Sex Diaries' columnist's new book

NPR | By Ashley Brown,
Tyler BartlamJuana Summers
Published July 14, 2026 at 1:57 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author and New York Magazine writer Alyssa Shelasky about her new book based on her eponymous "Sex Diaries" column.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.

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