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Trump Accounts are live. Can they make a difference for parents?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 27, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT

Earlier this month, Trump Accounts, saving accounts for children under 18 years old, went live. More that 7 million accounts have been opened so far.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about how parents should think about planning for their child’s future while dealing with the rising cost of childcare.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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