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What are the implications of a landmark court ruling on AI use of literature?

WBUR
Published July 28, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

The literary community is celebrating the final word from the court on a landmark class action copyright infringement lawsuit in which the artificial intelligence company Anthropic is paying out $1.5 billion to authors for pirating their works.

But the ruling does not prevent AI companies from training their AI models on authors’ work going forwards as long as they purchase texts legally. What are the implications of this?

NPR’s Chloe Veltman reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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