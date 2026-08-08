Saturday Sports: Congress' plan for college sports; the Red Sox; Venus and Serena
NPR's Scott Simon and sportswriter Howard Bryant discuss Congress' plan to "protect" college sports and the hottest team in Major League Baseball.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon and sportswriter Howard Bryant discuss Congress' plan to "protect" college sports and the hottest team in Major League Baseball.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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