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Nevada swing voters group is open to socialism but struggles to define it

WBUR
Published August 14, 2026 at 10:06 AM MDT
Voters cast their ballots on primary Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, at Richmond Town Hall in Delavan, Wis. (Kayla Wolf/AP)
Kayla Wolf/AP
Voters cast their ballots on primary Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, at Richmond Town Hall in Delavan, Wis. (Kayla Wolf/AP)

In an online focus group, 10 of 12 Biden-to-Trump voters in Nevada said they wouldn’t rule out a politician who identifies with socialism. The voters gave a range of answers to how they’d distinguish a Democrat from a Democratic Socialist, however.

Half of them still approved of Trump’s overall job performance in his second term.

Host Scott Tong discusses how this data point may illuminate a broader trend in Nevada with Rich Thau, who runs the firm Engagious. It conducts these focus groups for the Swing Voter Project, which NPR is partnering with.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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