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Reports raise concerns about conditions aboard the long-deployed U.S.S. Lincoln

WBUR
Published August 14, 2026 at 10:10 AM MDT

Lawmakers and families of sailors aboard the long-deployed U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln are raising concerns about the living conditions on the ship. The Navy carrier has been supporting U.S. military operations in the Middle East against its war with Iran, but the deployment has lasted months beyond what was originally scheduled.

We speak with Natalie Oliverio, an independent journalist and Navy veteran, about what she’s heard from families of sailors aboard the ship about their living conditions and the military strategy of long deployments like this one.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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