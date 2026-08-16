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Politics chat: Democrats take lessons from the primaries, set 2028 calendar

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
Mara Liasson
Published August 16, 2026 at 5:46 AM MDT

We look at how the Democrats are gearing up for the 2028 presidential primaries, as well as their takeaways from the current batch of primary races.

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Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a White House correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk. She appears regularly on the NPR Politics Podcast and other NPR shows. 
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson

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