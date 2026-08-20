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Amanda Knox debuts 'Cartwheel,' a one-woman comedy, at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

WBUR
Published August 20, 2026 at 9:58 AM MDT
Amanda Knox. (Courtesy of Chris Robinson)
Courtesy of Chris Robinson
Amanda Knox. (Courtesy of Chris Robinson)

Amanda Knox has come a long way since her wrongful imprisonment for the murder of her study-abroad roommate in Perugia, Italy. It’s been 15 years since her conviction was overturned and she was released from an Italian prison. Since then, she has written two books, started a podcast, advocated for the wrongfully convicted, gotten married and had two children. Now, she is the producer of her own stage show.

This month, Knox debuted her first-ever, one-woman comedy, “Cartwheel,” at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. And unsurprisingly, it garnered a media frenzy, and mixed reviews.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Knox.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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