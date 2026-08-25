© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What next for the Rohingya people in the U.S.?

WBUR
Published August 25, 2026 at 9:56 AM MDT

Tuesday is the remembrance day for what the U.S. government calls a “genocidal” campaign against the ethnic Rohingya people in Myanmar.

The U.S. also recently ended Temporary Protected Status for people from Myanmar, putting the future of many Rohingya here in doubt.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Maung Sawyedollah, who fled the attack as a teenager and is now a student at New York University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate