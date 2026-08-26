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Colorado AG calls notification limits most important part of Meta settlement

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Sarah HandelAdrian Florido
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:08 PM MDT

NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about the states' settlement with Meta over children's safety and their apps.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Kai McNamee
Sarah Handel
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.

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